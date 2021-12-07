Become a CAPA Member
7-Dec-2021 12:28 PM

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevates COVID-19 travel warnings for seven countries

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), via its official website, updated (06-Dec-2021) its COVID-19 travel recommendations for the following destinations, elevating all countries to 'Level 4: COVID-19 Very High' status (Reuters, 06-Dec-2021):

As previously reported by CAPA, the CDC recently announced all international air travellers - regardless of citizenship or vaccination status - will be required to provide a negative pre-departure COVID-19 viral test taken one day prior to boarding services to the US; effective 06-Dec-2021.

