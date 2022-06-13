Become a CAPA Member
13-Jun-2022

US CDC removes COVID-19 testing requirement for inbound international travellers

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) repealed (10-Jun-2022) COVID-19 testing requirements for inbound international travellers, effective 12-Jun-2022. Travellers are no longer required to present a negative COVID-19 test result of documentation or recovery from COVID-19 prior to boarding a flight to the US. CDC attributed the decision to COVID-19 shifting to a "new phase", noting the widespread adoption and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, the availability of effective therapeutics and high vaccination rates. [more - original PR]

