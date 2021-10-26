US CDC issues orders to implement safe resumption of international travel in Nov-2021

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued (25-Oct-2021) orders to implement the resumption of safe international travel to the US, in accordance with a new travel policy recently announced by the Biden Administration. Fully vaccinated foreign nationals will be permitted to enter the US from 08-Nov-2021 under the following measures:

Fully vaccinated air passengers, regardless of citizenship, will continue to be required to provide a negative pre-departure COVID-19 test taken no more than three days before departure to the US. Passengers who are exempt from the vaccination requirement will be required to provide a test taken no more than one day before departure to the US;

All air passengers to the US will also be required to provide basic contact information to airlines before departure to the US. This will allow airlines to better coordinate with public health agencies to share information when needed to keep the public safe and informed, strengthening their ability to rapidly identify and contact people in the US who may have been exposed to a communicable disease, such as COVID-19. [more - original PR]