6-Dec-2021 10:06 AM

US CDC announces one day COVID-19 testing requirement for inbound international air travellers

US' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced (02-Dec-2021) all international air travellers, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status, will be required to provide a negative pre-departure COVID-19 viral test taken one day prior to boarding their flight to the US, effective 06-Dec-2021. As previously reported by CAPA, the CDC continues to advise that all travellers take a COVID-19 viral test between three to five days after arrival; and that unvaccinated travellers should quarantine for seven days after travel. [more - original PR]

