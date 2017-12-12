US BTS: US scheduled airlines operating profit down 13% in 3Q2017

US BTS reported (11-Dec-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:
- Operating revenue: USD45,616 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
- Fares: USD34,200 million, +2.6%;
- Baggage fees: USD1216 million, +10.4%;
- Cargo: USD751.5 million, +13.2%;
- Reservation change fees: USD720 million, -1.5%;
- Operating costs: USD39,282 million, +5.7%;
- Fuel: USD6801 million, +11.6%;
- Labour: USD13,589 million, +6.6%;
- Operating profit: USD6335 million, -12.6%;
- Net profit: USD3743 million, -2.1%. [more - original PR]