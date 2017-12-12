Loading
12-Dec-2017 11:58 AM

US BTS: US scheduled airlines operating profit down 13% in 3Q2017

US BTS reported (11-Dec-2017) the following financial highlights for three months ended 30-Sep-2017:

  • Operating revenue: USD45,616 million, +2.7% year-on-year;
    • Fares: USD34,200 million, +2.6%;
    • Baggage fees: USD1216 million, +10.4%;
    • Cargo: USD751.5 million, +13.2%;
    • Reservation change fees: USD720 million, -1.5%;
  • Operating costs: USD39,282 million, +5.7%;
    • Fuel: USD6801 million, +11.6%;
    • Labour: USD13,589 million, +6.6%;
  • Operating profit: USD6335 million, -12.6%;
  • Net profit: USD3743 million, -2.1%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More