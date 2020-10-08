Become a CAPA Member
8-Oct-2020 9:13 AM

US BTS: US scheduled airline fuel costs fell 71% y-o-y in Aug-2020

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) released (07-Oct-2020) fuel and consumption data for Aug-2020, which found fuel consumed by US airlines with scheduled service reached 801 million gallons at USD1.21 per gallon, for a total fuel cost of USD968 million. In comparison, airlines consumed 1.7 billion gallons at USD1.94 per gallon in Aug-2019, for a total cost of USD3.2 billion. Overall, fuel consumption was down 52% year-on-year in Aug-2020, but up 5% from Jul-2020 and up 79% from Apr-2020. Fuel cost was also down 71% year-on-year, but up 8% from Jul-2020 and up 108% from May-2020. [more - original PR]

