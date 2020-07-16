US BTS: US airlines handle 8m pax in May-2020, -89% year-on-year

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (14-Jul-2020) US airlines handled 89% fewer scheduled service passengers year-on-year in May-2020, according to data filed with the BTS by 20 airlines that carry more than 90% of passengers, marking the second largest year-on-year decrease in passenger numbers following Apr-2020. Preliminary traffic data for May-2020 shows 7.9 million passengers were handled in May-2020, which comprised 7.8 million domestic passengers (-88%) and 182,000 international passengers (-98%). [more - original PR]