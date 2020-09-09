Become a CAPA Member
9-Sep-2020 10:31 AM

US BTS: US airlines handle 21.4m pax in Jul-2020, +30% from Jun-2020

US Department of Transportation (DoT) reported (08-Sep-2020) US airlines handled 73% fewer scheduled service passengers year-on-year in Jul-2020, according to preliminary data filed with the Bureau of Transportation Statistics by 18 airlines that carry more than 90% of passengers. Traffic data for Jul-2020 shows 21.4 million passengers were carried in Jul-2020, comprising 20.3 million domestic passengers (-70% year-on-year) and 1.1 million international passengers (-90%). Total passenger numbers in Jul-2020 were up 30% from Jun-2020, when a total of 16.5 million passengers were carried. Despite an annual decline of 90%, Jul-2020 was the first month that US airlines have handled more than one million passengers since Mar-2020, as well as the month with the smallest annual decrease in US airline international passengers since Mar-2020. [more - original PR]

