17-Sep-2018 10:45 AM
US BTS reports US airlines handles 5% more pax in Jun-2018, load factor up to 87.5%
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (16-Sep-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines for Jun-2018:
- Passengers: 80.7 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 70.1 million, +5.0%;
- International: 10.6 million, +3.4%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.2%;
- Domestic: +5.7%;
- International: +4.0;
- Capacity (ASMs): +4.0%;
- Domestic: +5.0%;
- International: +2.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 87.5%, +1.0ppt;
- Domestic: 87.7%, +0.5ppt;
- International: 86.8%, +1.9ppts. [more - original PR]