15-Oct-2018 10:59 AM
US BTS reports US airlines handle 5% more pax in Jul-2018, load factor up to 87.8%
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (12-Oct-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines for Jul-2018:
- Passengers: 84.0 million, +5.2% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 72.6 million, +5.8%;
- International: 11.4 million, +1.6%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.0%;
- Domestic: +6.2%;
- International: +4.0;
- Capacity (ASMs): +3.8%;
- Domestic: +4.8%;
- International: +1.5%;
- Passenger load factor: 87.8%, +1.1ppts;
- Domestic: 88.1%, +1.2ppts;
- International: 86.9%, +1.0ppt. [more - original PR]