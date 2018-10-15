Become a CAPA Member
US BTS reports US airlines handle 5% more pax in Jul-2018, load factor up to 87.8%

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (12-Oct-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines for Jul-2018:

  • Passengers: 84.0 million, +5.2% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 72.6 million, +5.8%;
    • International: 11.4 million, +1.6%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.0%;
    • Domestic: +6.2%;
    • International: +4.0;
  • Capacity (ASMs): +3.8%;
    • Domestic: +4.8%;
    • International: +1.5%;
  • Passenger load factor: 87.8%, +1.1ppts;

