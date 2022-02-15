15-Feb-2022 2:48 PM
US BTS reports 670.4m passengers for FY2021, +83% year-on-year
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (US BTS) reported (14-Feb-2022) preliminary US airline passenger data for Dec-2021 and FY2021. Key highlights include:
- Dec-2021:
- Total passengers: 66.3 million;
- +118% year-on-year;
- -16% from Dec-2019;
- Domestic passengers: 59.2 million;
- +118% year-on-year;
- -14% from Dec-2019;
- International passengers: 7.1 million;
- +118% year-on-year;
- -26% from Dec-2019;
- FY2021:
- Total passengers: 670.4 million;
- +83% year-on-year;
- -27% from FY2019;
- Domestic passengers: 609 million;
- +82.9% year-on-year;
- -24.1% from FY2019;
- International passengers: 61 million;
- +79.4% year-on-year
- -46.5% from FY2019. [more - original PR]
