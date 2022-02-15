Become a CAPA Member
15-Feb-2022 2:48 PM

US BTS reports 670.4m passengers for FY2021, +83% year-on-year

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (US BTS) reported (14-Feb-2022) preliminary US airline passenger data for Dec-2021 and FY2021. Key highlights include:

  • Dec-2021:
    • Total passengers: 66.3 million;
      • +118% year-on-year;
      • -16% from Dec-2019;
    • Domestic passengers: 59.2 million;
      • +118% year-on-year;
      • -14% from Dec-2019;
    • International passengers: 7.1 million;
      • +118% year-on-year;
      • -26% from Dec-2019;
  • FY2021:
    • Total passengers: 670.4 million;
      • +83% year-on-year;
      • -27% from FY2019;
    • Domestic passengers: 609 million;
      • +82.9% year-on-year;
      • -24.1% from FY2019;
    • International passengers: 61 million;

