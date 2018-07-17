17-Jul-2018 12:27 PM
US BTS reports 5% rise in pax in Apr-2018, 83% load factor
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (13-Jul-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines in Apr-2018:
- Passengers: 73.6 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 64.5 million, +5.6%;
- International: 9.1 million, -1.0%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.8%;
- Domestic: +5.4%;
- International: stable;
- Capacity (ASMs): +5.0%;
- Domestic: +6.5%;
- International: +1.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.9%, -1.0ppt;
- Domestic: 84.3%, -0.9ppt;
- International: 79.5, -1.3ppts. [more - original PR]