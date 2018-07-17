Become a CAPA Member
Loading
17-Jul-2018 12:27 PM

US BTS reports 5% rise in pax in Apr-2018, 83% load factor

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (13-Jul-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines in Apr-2018:

  • Passengers: 73.6 million, +4.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 64.5 million, +5.6%;
    • International: 9.1 million, -1.0%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.8%;
    • Domestic: +5.4%;
    • International: stable;
  • Capacity (ASMs): +5.0%;
    • Domestic: +6.5%;
    • International: +1.4%;
  • Passenger load factor: 82.9%, -1.0ppt;

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More