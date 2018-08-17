Become a CAPA Member
17-Aug-2018 7:11 AM

US BTS reports 5% pax increase in May-2018, load factor stable at 84.1%

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (16-Aug-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines for May-2018:

  • Passengers: 77.4 million, +5.0% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 67.9 million, +5.4%;
    • International: 9.5 million, +2.3%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.4%;
    • Domestic: +6.0%;
    • International: +3.7%;
  • Capacity (ASMs): +5.1%;
    • Domestic: +6.7%;
    • International: +2.0%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.1%, +0.1ppt;

