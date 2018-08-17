17-Aug-2018 7:11 AM
US BTS reports 5% pax increase in May-2018, load factor stable at 84.1%
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (16-Aug-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines for May-2018:
- Passengers: 77.4 million, +5.0% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 67.9 million, +5.4%;
- International: 9.5 million, +2.3%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.4%;
- Domestic: +6.0%;
- International: +3.7%;
- Capacity (ASMs): +5.1%;
- Domestic: +6.7%;
- International: +2.0%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.1%, +0.1ppt;
-
- Domestic: 84.3%, -0.5ppt;
- International: 81.4%, +1.3ppts. [more - original PR]