Loading
16-Mar-2018 11:19 AM

US BTS reports 3% rise in passenger numbers in Dec-2017, 849m pax in 2017

US Bureau of Transportation Statistic (BTS) reported (15-Mar-2018) the following total system (domestic and international) traffic results for US airlines for 2017:

  • Dec-2017:
    • Passengers: 70.2 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
    • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.4%;
    • Capacity (ASMs): +3.4%;
    • Passenger load factor: 82.7%, -0.1ppt;
  • 2017:
    • Passengers: 849.3 million, +3.1% year-on-year;
    • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.3%;
    • Capacity (ASMs): +3.2%;
    • Passenger load factor: 83.5%, +0.1ppt. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership gives you access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More