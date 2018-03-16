16-Mar-2018 11:19 AM
US BTS reports 3% rise in passenger numbers in Dec-2017, 849m pax in 2017
US Bureau of Transportation Statistic (BTS) reported (15-Mar-2018) the following total system (domestic and international) traffic results for US airlines for 2017:
- Dec-2017:
- Passengers: 70.2 million, +3.3% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.4%;
- Capacity (ASMs): +3.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.7%, -0.1ppt;
- 2017:
- Passengers: 849.3 million, +3.1% year-on-year;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +3.3%;
- Capacity (ASMs): +3.2%;
- Passenger load factor: 83.5%, +0.1ppt. [more - original PR]