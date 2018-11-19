Become a CAPA Member
19-Nov-2018 12:09 PM

US BTS estimates US airlines handle 4% more pax in Oct-2018, load factor improves slightly

US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) estimated (16-Nov-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines for Oct-2018:

  • Passengers: 75.9 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 67.7 million, +4.7%;
    • International: 8.2 million, +1.7%;
  • Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.2%;
    • Domestic: +5.7%;
    • International: +3.8%;
  • Capacity (ASMs): +4.7%;
    • Domestic: +5.7%;
    • International: +2.1%;
  • Passenger load factor: 84.1%, +0.5ppt;

