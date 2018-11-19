19-Nov-2018 12:09 PM
US BTS estimates US airlines handle 4% more pax in Oct-2018, load factor improves slightly
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) estimated (16-Nov-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines for Oct-2018:
- Passengers: 75.9 million, +4.4% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 67.7 million, +4.7%;
- International: 8.2 million, +1.7%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +5.2%;
- Domestic: +5.7%;
- International: +3.8%;
- Capacity (ASMs): +4.7%;
- Domestic: +5.7%;
- International: +2.1%;
- Passenger load factor: 84.1%, +0.5ppt;
- Domestic: 85.7%, stable;
- International: 80.1%, +1.4ppts. [more - original PR]