14-Dec-2018 10:42 AM
US BTS estimates US airlines handle 4% more pax in Nov-2018, load factor declines
US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) estimated (13-Dec-2018) the following domestic and international traffic for US airlines for Nov-2018:
- Passengers: 72.1 million, +3.5% year-on-year;
- Domestic: 64.3 million, +3.9%;
- International: 7.8 million, +0.8%;
- Passenger traffic (RPMs): +4.6%;
- Domestic: +5.3%;
- International: +2.4%;
- Capacity (ASMs): +6.3%;
- Domestic: +5.7%;
- International: +4.4%;
- Passenger load factor: 82.4%, -1.4ppts;
- Domestic: 84.3%, -1.5ppts;
- International: 77.4%, -1.2ppts. [more - original PR]