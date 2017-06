US Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) reported (15-Jun-2017) the following total system (domestic and international) traffic result for US airlines and on foreign carriers in 2017:

Passengers: 72.7 million, +3.0% year-on-year;

Passenger traffic (RPMs): +2.4%;

Capacity (ASMs): +2.4%;

Passenger load factor: 83.5%, -0.1ppt. [more - original PR]