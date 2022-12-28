US Bankruptcy Court issues final decree closing Aeromexico's Chapter 11 process

Aeromexico Group announced (22-Dec-2022) the US Bankruptcy Court issued a final decree closing the company's Chapter 11 process. The decree confirmed Aeromexico's restructuring plan has been "substantially consummated" with distributions made on "almost 100%" of all eligible allowed claims. As previously reported by CAPA, Aeromexico emerged from Chapter 11 proceedings on 17-Mar-2022, with plans to invest approximately USD5 billion in fleet and customer experience improvements until 2027. [more - original PR]