Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-Jun-2021 5:37 AM

US and UK aviation CEOs call for safe reopening of trans-Atlantic travel

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, the US Travel Association and London Heathrow Airport held (07-Jun-2021) a joint meeting to call for the reopening of trans-Atlantic travel. The meeting, held ahead of the G7 summit, requested the safe resumption of a UK-US travel corridor, with the companies' CEOs urging governments to take a "data driven and risk based approach". The group encouraged the US Government to consider lifting entry requirements for UK travellers who have provided a negative COVID-19 test ahead of arriving in the US, or who are fully vaccinated. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked to consider removing a requirement for travellers returning to the UK from 'green list' countries to complete a PCR test on arrival, instead calling for lateral flow tests, with only positive tests requiring a PCR test. In the US, 63.5% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Around 68 million people in the UK have received vaccine shots, representing over 75% of the country's adult population. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More