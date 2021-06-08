US and UK aviation CEOs call for safe reopening of trans-Atlantic travel
American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, United Airlines, British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, the US Travel Association and London Heathrow Airport held (07-Jun-2021) a joint meeting to call for the reopening of trans-Atlantic travel. The meeting, held ahead of the G7 summit, requested the safe resumption of a UK-US travel corridor, with the companies' CEOs urging governments to take a "data driven and risk based approach". The group encouraged the US Government to consider lifting entry requirements for UK travellers who have provided a negative COVID-19 test ahead of arriving in the US, or who are fully vaccinated. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was asked to consider removing a requirement for travellers returning to the UK from 'green list' countries to complete a PCR test on arrival, instead calling for lateral flow tests, with only positive tests requiring a PCR test. In the US, 63.5% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Around 68 million people in the UK have received vaccine shots, representing over 75% of the country's adult population. [more - original PR]