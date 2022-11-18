Become a CAPA Member
18-Nov-2022 3:21 PM

US and Ecuador sign bilateral open skies agreement

US and Ecuador signed (17-Nov-2022) a bilateral open skies agreement, enabling the expansion of passenger and freight services between the countries. The agreement is expected to promote increased travel and trade, thereby catalysing economic growth and job opportunities. Negotiations on the agreement concluded in Dec-2021. The US now has reciprocal open skies agreements with over 130 partners. [more - original PR - US Department of State] [more - original PR - Ecuador Ministry of Transport - Spanish]

