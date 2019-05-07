US airlines report USD18bn operating profit in 2018, 10th consecutive year of profit

US Department of Transportation (DoT) reported (06-May-2019) US scheduled passenger airlines recorded an after tax net profit of USD11.8 billion in 2018, down from USD15.3 billion in 2017 and marking the sixth consecutive annual after tax profit. Airlines also recorded a pre tax operating profit of USD17.6 billion, down from USD21.4 billion in 2017 and marking the 10th consecutive annual pre tax profit. Operating revenue was USD187.5 billion, including USD139 billion in fares, USD4.9 billion in baggage fees and USD2.7 billion in reservation change fees. Operating expenses were USD169.8 billion, including USD34.5 billion in fuel costs and USD56.1 billion in labour costs. [more - original PR]