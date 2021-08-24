US airlines reach 83% of pre COVID level flights in Jun-2021

US Bureau of Transportation (BTS) reported (23-Aug-2021) the total number of flights operated by US airlines in Jun-2021 reached 83% of pre COVID-19 levels. There were 564,583 flights operated during the month, compared with 679,802 flights operated in Jun-2019. The figure is over double the 236,234 flights operated in Jun-2020. When compared to 2350 flights cancelled and 517,709 flights operated in May-2021, Jun-2021 saw a 291% increase in flight cancellations and a 9.1% increase in flights operated. [more - original PR]