US Airlines for Open Skies responds to 'attacks' on open skies

US Airlines For Open Skies issued (16-Apr-2019) a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao in response to "renewed and thinly veiled attacks" against the open skies agreements between the US and Qatar and the US and UAE and additional understandings between the countries resulting from discussions in 2018. US Airlines For Open Skies stated: "We are especially concerned by the latest efforts to distort the Understandings even further with a wholly unsubstantiated claim that the Understandings control Qatar Airways' minority investment in Air Italy, a legally certified European carrier. This false characterization of Air Italy's flights as 'de facto' 7th freedom flights is contrary to established international aviation law". US Airlines For Open Skies noted the following, to "set the record straight":

The Italian Civil Aviation Authority reviewed Air Italy's ownership structure and concluded it complies with European aviation law. The European Commission confirmed the decision;

Qatar's investment in Air Italy does not breach the understandings, nor in any way violates open skies agreements between the US and EU, or the US and Qatar.

US Airlines For Open Skies stated: "Should the US breach the US-Qatar agreement by restricting Qatar Airways' rights into the US,or the US-EU agreement by restricting Air Italy flights, we can expect to see a rapid unraveling of hard-fought aviation rights around the world when other governments take similar action to shield their state-owned airlines from competition". US Airlines For Open Skies urged Secretaries Pompeo and Chao to "stand firmly behind" their "vital commitments" to the US open skies policy and all open skies rights. The letter was signed by Atlas Air Worldwide president and CEO William J Flynn, FedEx Corporation chairman and CEO Frederick W Smith and JetBlue Airways CEO Robin Hayes. [more - original PR]