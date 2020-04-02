US airlines consider long term, short term benefits of govt aid, keeping their cards hidden

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'COVID-19: US airlines evaluate pros and cons of government aid', stated (01-Apr-2020) it is no easy decision for US airlines to make regarding how to best utilise a USD50 billion plus financial aid package from the government, with most airlines keeping their evaluations regarding the package hidden. Already, Southwest Airlines has said it is losing "big money" on "every single flight", and United Airlines is now cutting capacity by more than 60% for Apr-2020. Only American Airlines has voiced an interest in receiving money from the package, up to USD12 billion, but even then it has not specified whether that would be in grants or loans, or whether it is entirely eligible to receive grants. Carriers are now forced to weigh the problems of issuing warrants or securities to the government for short term aid with their own long term commercial strategies. [more - CAPA Analysis]