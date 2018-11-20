Become a CAPA Member
20-Nov-2018

Urumqi Diwopu Airport USD6.1bn expansion project approved

Urumqi Diwopu International Airport expansion project feasibility report received (13-Nov-2018) industry approval from China National Development and Reform Commission. The CNY42.1 billion (USD6.1 billion) project includes:

  • Construction of 3600m x 60m second runway and construction of 3200m x 60m third runway;
  • 500,000sqm north area terminal, apron with 177 aircraft parking slots;
  • 93,000sqm ground transportation centre, 251,000sqm car park;
  • Air traffic control tower;
  • Four 20,000 cubic metre fuel tank, one aircraft refuel station and relevant supporting facilities.

The terminal side expansion targets 48 million passengers and 550,000 tonnes cargo p/a upon completion by 2025, and the flight area expansion targets 63 million and 750,000 tonnes p/a upon completion by 2030. [more - original PR - Chinese]

