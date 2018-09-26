UPS welcomes bipartisan agreement on US FAA reauthorisation, urges passage of legislateion

UPS welcomed (24-Sep-2018) bipartisan, bicameral efforts in the US Congress on reauthorisation of the US FAA. UPS stated the 'Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Bill of 2018' will provide "long-term stability and advance aviation safety". UPS chief operating officer Jim Barber said the legislation will "deliver long-term funding for our aviation infrastructure that provides certainty and moves our aviation system towards modernization, limits unnecessary regulations, allows the system to accommodate expected growth, and improves safety and fuel efficiency." [more - original PR]