28-Apr-2021 9:17 AM

UPS revenue up 27% in 1Q2021 as volumes grow 14%

UPS reported (27-Apr-2021) consolidated average daily volumes increased 14.3% year-on-year in 1Q2021. Consolidated revenue increased 27% to USD22.9 billion, with growth across all segments, and consolidated operating profit increased 158% to USD2.8 billion. Segment details include:

  • US Domestic: Revenue increased 22.3%, led by growth from small and medium sized businesses. Revenue per item increased 10.2% driven by UPS Ground products;
  • International: Average daily volume increased 23.1% with export growth from all regions. Revenue increased 36.2%, led by Asia and Europe;
  • Supply Chain and Freight: Revenue increased 34.3%, driven by strong demand in nearly all businesses.

UPS reaffirmed its capital allocation plans for the full year 2021. Capital expenditures are planned to be about USD4 billion. [more - original PR]

