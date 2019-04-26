UPS reports 'solid performance' in 1Q2019, confident of achieving targets for 2019

UPS chairman and CEO David Abney reported (25-Apr-2019) "a good start to the year" with "solid performance across our business" in 1Q2019. Consolidated revenue increased 0.3% year-on-year to USD17.2 billion, driven by gains in average daily volume and higher quality revenue. The company reported the following highlights:

US Domestic: Revenue increased 2.5% to USD253 million. US daily air volumes increased nearly 8%, driven by high demand for faster delivery options, with growth across all products. Results reflect the impact of severe winter weather in the US;

International: Achieved a record operating profit of USD528 million. Revenue per piece decreased 1.2%, but increased 2.3% when adjusted for currency, led by a 3.9% gain in domestic products. Yield management and growth from mid market B2B customers contributed to gains in revenue quality. On a two year basis, international export volumes grew nearly 12%, led by Europe and the Americas;

Supply Chain and Freight: Achieved "strong" profit growth with expanded operating margins, driven by cost management initiatives and network flexibility. International air and ocean freight made "significant contributions" to operating profit growth, resulting from greater alignment with small and medium sized customers.

UPS reaffirmed its earnings outlook for the full year 2019 and CFO Richard Peretz stated: "Our strategies and initiatives are driving additional network efficiency and flexibility, and we remain confident in achieving our targets for the year". [more - original PR]