3-Feb-2021 9:34 AM
UPS reports record revenue and earnings for 2020, daily volumes up 10.6% in 4Q2020
UPS reported (02-Feb-2021) the highest annual revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share in company history in 2020. In 4Q2020, consolidated average daily volumes increased 10.6% year-on-year and consolidated revenue increased 21% to USD24.9 billion. The company reported revenue growth across all business segments. Details include:
- 4Q2020:
- US Domestic: Revenue increased 17.4%, led by growth from small and medium sized businesses. Revenue per piece increased 7.8%, driven by the UPS Ground residential business;
- International: Average daily volume increased 21.9% with export growth from all regions. Revenue increased 26.8%, led by Asia and Europe;
- Supply Chain and Freight: Revenue increased 29% with strong market demand in nearly all businesses, including freight forwarding from Asia and UPS Healthcare;
- Full year 2020: Revenue increased 14.2% to USD84.6 billion and adjusted operating profit increased 7% to USD8.7 billion;
- 2021 capital allocation: Planned capital expenditures of about USD4 billion. [more - original PR]