30-Aug-2018 6:21 AM
UPS outlines Asia enhancements
UPS announced (29-Aug-2018) the following network enhancements implemented in Asia since the start of 2018:
- Strengthened connectivity for Asian businesses between more than 220 countries and territories, with transit time improvements of up to three days, impacting over 500 trade lanes;
- Expanded the UPS Express portfolio with time definite delivery to postal codes in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and the Philippines;
- Extended cut off times for export shipments by up to five hours in four markets, giving more than 90,000 businesses longer production windows and the ability to fulfil late orders with export pick ups until as late as 20:00;
- Grew intercontinental air cargo capacity with seven new Boeing 747-8Fs, servicing routes that connect Asia with the US and Europe. Nine new aircraft will add more than 10% capacity by the end of 2018;
- Launched a new rail freight service between Hong Kong and Europe and expanded the China-Europe rail service with nine new stops in China, Germany, Hungary, the Netherlands and Poland;
- Introduced alternative delivery locations at easy-to-access sites to provide greater flexibility for online shoppers in Hong Kong;
- Increased retail access points in Malaysia by 70% to almost 180 across 43 towns;
- Investments in Asia since Aug-2017 include service expansions across thousands of postcodes in China, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand and Vietnam and the creation of a JV with SF Express to expand in China. [more - original PR]