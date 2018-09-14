UPS expects transformation programme to deliver earnings growth

UPS stated (13-Sep-2018) it expects transformation initiatives based on the company's outlook for revenue quality improvement and operating cost reductions between 2018 and 2022 to result in an incremental increase in adjusted earnings per share in the range of USD1 to USD1.2 by 2022. The transformation programme leverages scale and institutionalises processes to capture efficiency gains and reinvest savings through realignment of talent and financial resources on priority growth areas. Chairman and CEO David Abney said: "Transformation will lift our earnings, as we generate higher quality revenue and use technology to increase operating efficiency and enhance customer service". The company is focused on the following strategic imperatives for profitable growth:

Continued expansion of high growth international markets where the company connects domestic and export customers to its global network;

Profitable expansion from both B2B and B2C e-commerce. US industry package revenue is expected to grow by 40% from 2017 to 2022 and cross border e-commerce volume is expected to grow by 28% over the next three years;

Further penetration of the healthcare and life sciences logistics market;

Enhancing services and value for small and medium sized businesses. [more - original PR]