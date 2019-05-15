UPS expands Saturday export pick up service in US to cover 179 destination countries

UPS expanded (14-May-2019) the number of destinations available to US customers under its Saturday pick up service for export shipments from 57 to 179 countries. Additional markets include 28 in the Americas, two in Asia Pacific, 20 in Europe and 72 in the Middle East and Africa. Businesses that schedule a Saturday pick up for UPS Worldwide Express portfolio packages from the US will have their shipments processed and shipped on Sunday and delivered as soon as Monday. UPS International president Nando Cesarone noted small and medium sized businesses account for 98% of exporting companies in the US and said the expansion of the Saturday pick up service "will help inspire smaller customers looking to chase opportunities across borders". [more - original PR]