AAAE: US House of Representative to consider 'Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act'

Americas Association of Airport Executives (AAAE) confirmed (06-Sep-2017) US House of Representatives will begin considering H.R. 3354, the "Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act", which contains eight appropriations bills for FY2018, including US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Departments of Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD). Of the 220 amendments proposed for the two appropriations, the House Rules Committee permitted consideration of 29 DHS related amendments and 40 THUD related amendments. AAAE anticipates the US House will complete consideration of the appropriation bill by 08-Sep-2017, at which point the eight titles will be merged with the previously approved national security minibus and an omnibus containing all 12 appropriations measures will be sent to the Senate for consideration. AAAE said "it is highly unlikely the Senate would take up this House-passed omnibus in September because spending levels and conservative policy language contained in the bill won't garner the Democratic votes needed to move it forward in the Senate". AAAE anticipates the US Senate will instead focus on completing a continuing resolution to fund the Federal Government until mid to late Dec-2017. [more - original PR]