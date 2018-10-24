Become a CAPA Member
24-Oct-2018 9:58 AM

UNWTO/GTERC: International tourist arrivals in Asia and the Pacific up 6% in 2017 to 323m

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), in partnership with the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre (GTERC), presented (23-Oct-2018) its 'UNWTO/GTERC Asia Tourism Trends – 2018' report, showing Asia and the Pacific have outperformed all world regions in growth in international arrivals since 2005.  Key highlights include:

  • International tourist arrivals in Asia and the Pacific grew 6% in 2017 to reach 323 million, around a quarter of the world's total. Of all world regions Asia and the Pacific, the second-most visited after Europe, has grown the fastest in international tourist arrivals since 2005;
  • Asian destinations' tourism earnings have steadily increased from 17% of the world total in 2000 to 29% in 2017. This is equivalent to USD390 billion in tourism receipts;
  • Asia and the Pacific plays a vital role as a source market. The region produced 335 million international travellers spending USD502 billion in 2017, 37% of the world total. Around 80% of these visits were concentrated in Asia destinations. Outside the region, 56% of the long haul trips were to Europe. [more - original PR]

