UNWTO visits Egypt to support a safe restart to tourism

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced (26-Aug-2020) a high level delegation concluded an official visit to Egypt to offer firm support for the government's work to restart tourism. UNWTO visited Egypt to help guide the implementation of its key recommendations for rebuilding the tourism sector. Steps being taken to support tourism include the merging of the ministries of antiquities and tourism and the provision of grants and incentives to the sector. Work is also being undertaken to boost consumer confidence and guarantee the safety of both tourism workers and tourists. Egypt is also one of the first 13 countries that will benefit form a partnership between the UNWTO and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which will offer expert technical support. [more - original PR]