UNWTO: There is no 'one-size fits all' measure to tackle overtourism

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) released (06-Mar-2019) a report entitled: 'Overtourism'? Understanding and Managing Urban Tourism Growth Beyond Perceptions: Case Studies', addressing the topic of overtourism and how to manage tourism in urban destinations to the benefit of visitors and residents. The report provides examples of specific measures being implemented in cities across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. UNWTO secretary general Zurab Pololikashvili said urban tourism is "multifaceted and requires a city-wide strategy with cooperation between all stakeholders and the inclusion of tourism in the urban agenda" and that "sustainable and inclusive cities must mean creating cities for all: citizens, investors and visitors". According to the report, the examples show there is no 'one-size fits all' measure to tackle overtourism and any successful destination management strategy needs to be context specific. [more - original PR]﻿

