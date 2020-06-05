UNWTO: 'The time has come to restart tourism!'

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said (04-Jun-2020) "The time has come to restart tourism!" and the organisation's data shows that several countries around the world are starting to ease restrictions on travel. At the same time, governments and the private sector are working together to restore confidence build and trust, which are "essential foundations for recovery". The UNWTO has also launched its 'Global Guidelines to Restart Tourism', which outlines it roadmap and priorities for the sector in the "challenging months ahead, from providing liquidity for vulnerable businesses to opening borders and coordinating new health protocols and procedures" said Mr Pololikashvili. [more - original PR]