21-Oct-2020 11:58 AM

UNWTO: 'Strong coordination' required to accelerate the lifting of travel restrictions

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) secretary-general Zurab Pololikashvili said (20-Oct-2020) "strong coordination" is required to "accelerate the lifting of travel restrictions in a safe and timely manner, to increase investment in systems that support safe travel, including testing on departure, and to sustain and support businesses and jobs". Mr Pololikashvili said that is these three priorities are not addressed "we will fail to restart tourism, and so fail to save millions of livelihoods". [more - original PR]

