UNWTO sees strong govt response around the world to mitigate COVID-19 impact on tourism

UNWTO stated (19-Jun-2020) governments around the world have responded quickly and strongly to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the tourism sector. Of 220 countries and territories assessed as of 22-May-2020, 167 reported taking measures aimed at mitigating the effects of the crisis. 144 countries adopted fiscal and monetary policies, while 100 took specific steps to support jobs and training, both in tourism and other key economic sectors. UNWTO found the most common form of economy wide stimulus packages adopted by governments focus on fiscal incentives including exemptions or deferrals of taxes, as well as providing emergency economic assistance and relief to businesses through monetary measures such as special credit lines at reduced rates, new loan schemes and state banking guarantees aiming at address liquidity shortage. According to UNWTO research, 33% of destinations in Europe introduced specific policies to restart tourism. In Asia Pacific, 25% of destinations adopted restarting tourism policies, while in the Americas this proportion stands at 14% and in Africa at 4%.