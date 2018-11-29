Become a CAPA Member
29-Nov-2018 11:35 AM

UNWTO: Russian tourism spending leads global growth, Chinese tourism earnings jump 21%

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (28-Nov-2018) the following tourism spending and earnings highlights for the first nine months of 2018:

  • Spending:
    • Russia spending growth of 15%. The country reported the largest increase in spending and continues to recover strongly after some years of decline;
    • UK reported 10% growth despite a weak pound against the euro and US dollar;
    • Tourism spending from France picked up 10% after "some years of rather flat growth";
    • US, the world's second largest tourism source market, recorded a 7% increase in line with the performance of recent years;
    • China, the world's largest source market, showed a minor decrease in spending in 1H2018 as a result of the weaker yuan;
  • Earnings:
    • China recorded a 21% increase in tourism earnings, with Macau up 19%;
    • Japanese tourism earnings grew 20%;
    • UK earnings rose 12% despite a decline in arrivals;
    • Australia tourism receipts increased by 11%;
    • France reported an 8% growth and Italy 6%, both in line with growth in arrivals;
    • Tourism receipts in the US, Spain and Germany went up 3%. [more - original PR]

