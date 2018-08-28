Become a CAPA Member
28-Aug-2018 11:01 AM

UNWTO reports intl tourism receipts up 5% in 2017

UNWTO reported (27-Aug-2018) global international tourism receipts for 2017. Details include:

  • International tourism receipts: USD1340 billion, +4.9% year-on-year;
    • Europe*: USD519.2 billion, +8.0%;
      • Southern/Mediterranean Europe: USD199.1 billion. +11.1%;
      • Western Europe: USD170.5 billion, +5.1%;
      • Northern Europe: USD89.7 billion, +7.7%;
      • Central/Eastern Europe: USD59.9 billion, +6.6%;
    • Asia and the Pacific: USD389.6 billion, +2.6%;
      • North-East Asia: USD162.2 billion, -5.1%;
      • South-East Asia: USD130.7 billion, +9.2%;
      • Oceania: USD57.1 billion, +6.3%;
      • South Asia: USD39.5 billion, +12.9%;
    • America: USD326.2 billion, +1.3%;
    • Middle East: USD67.7 billion, +12.8%;
    • Africa: USD37.3 billion, +8.0%;

* Change in international tourism receipts is based on local currency difference.

