28-Aug-2018 11:01 AM
UNWTO reports intl tourism receipts up 5% in 2017
UNWTO reported (27-Aug-2018) global international tourism receipts for 2017. Details include:
- International tourism receipts: USD1340 billion, +4.9% year-on-year;
- Europe*: USD519.2 billion, +8.0%;
- Southern/Mediterranean Europe: USD199.1 billion. +11.1%;
- Western Europe: USD170.5 billion, +5.1%;
- Northern Europe: USD89.7 billion, +7.7%;
- Central/Eastern Europe: USD59.9 billion, +6.6%;
- Asia and the Pacific: USD389.6 billion, +2.6%;
- North-East Asia: USD162.2 billion, -5.1%;
- South-East Asia: USD130.7 billion, +9.2%;
- Oceania: USD57.1 billion, +6.3%;
- South Asia: USD39.5 billion, +12.9%;
- America: USD326.2 billion, +1.3%;
- North America: USD252.4 billion, +0.8%;
- Caribbean: USD31.7 billion, +4.2%;
- South America: USD29.3 billion, +2.2%;
- Central America: USD12.7 billion, +3.5%;
- Middle East: USD67.7 billion, +12.8%;
- Africa: USD37.3 billion, +8.0%;
- Subsaharan Africa: USD27.3 billion, +7.2%;
- North Africa: USD10.0 billion, +10.3%. [more - original PR]
* Change in international tourism receipts is based on local currency difference.