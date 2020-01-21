21-Jan-2020 8:00 AM
UNWTO reports growth in international arrivals for all regions in 2019
UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (20-Jan-2020) the following 2019 highlights for international tourist arrivals:
- International tourist arrivals (overnight visitors) worldwide grew 4% year-on-year in 2019 to 1.5 billion. 2019 was another year of strong growth, although slower compared to the exceptional rates of 2017 (+7% ) and 2018 (+6%). Demand was slower mainly in advanced economies and particularly in Europe;
- Uncertainty surrounding Brexit, geopolitical and trade tensions, and the global economic slowdown, weighed on growth. 2019 was also the year of major shifts in the sector with the collapse of Thomas Cook and of several low-cost airlines in Europe;
- All regions enjoyed an increase in arrivals.
- The Middle East (+8%) emerged as the fastest-growing region for international tourism arrivals in 2019, growing at almost double the global average;
- Growth in Asia and the Pacific slowed down but still showed above-average growth, with international arrivals up 5%;
- Growth in Europe was also slower than in previous years (+4%). The region continues to lead in terms of international arrivals numbers, welcoming 743 million international tourists in 2019 (51% of the global market);
- The Americas (+2%) showed a mixed picture as many island destinations in the Caribbean consolidated their recovery after the 2017 hurricanes while arrivals fell in South America due partly to ongoing social and political turmoil;
- Africa, based on limited data available, saw growth of 4%. The data points to continued strong results in North Africa (+9%) while arrivals in Sub-Saharan Africa grew slower in 2019 (+1.5%). [more - original PR]