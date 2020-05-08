UNWTO reports 22% fall in international tourist arrivals in 1Q2020

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (07-May-2020) the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 22% year-on-year fall in international tourist arrivals during 1Q2020. Arrivals in Mar-2020 dropped 57% following the start of a lockdown in many countries, as well as the widespread introduction of travel restrictions and the closure of airports and national borders. This translates into a loss of 67 million international arrivals and about USD80 billion in receipts. The UNWTO also forecast the crisis could lead to decline in international tourist arrivals of between 60% and 80%. [more - original PR]