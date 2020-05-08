Become a CAPA Member
Loading
8-May-2020 1:51 PM

UNWTO reports 22% fall in international tourist arrivals in 1Q2020

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (07-May-2020) the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 22% year-on-year fall in international tourist arrivals during 1Q2020. Arrivals in Mar-2020 dropped 57% following the start of a lockdown in many countries, as well as the widespread introduction of travel restrictions and the closure of airports and national borders. This translates into a loss of 67 million international arrivals and about USD80 billion in receipts. The UNWTO also forecast the crisis could lead to decline in international tourist arrivals of between 60% and 80%. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More