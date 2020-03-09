Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Mar-2020 10:58 AM

UNWTO predicts 1% to 3% decline in tourist arrivals for 2020 due to coronavirus

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) revised (06-Mar-2020) its 2020 prospects for international tourist arrivals to negative growth of 1% to 3%, translating to an estimated loss in international tourism receipts of USD30 billion to USD50 billion. Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, UNWTO predicted positive growth of 3% to 4% for 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the worst affected region, with an anticipated drop in arrivals of 9% to 12%. UNWTO called on governments, international organisations and donor agencies to include tourism as a priority in recovery plans and actions and stated tourism will play a key role in future recovery efforts. UNWTO stated public health measures need to be implemented in ways that minimise any unnecessary disruption to travel and trade. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More