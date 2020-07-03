UNWTO holds high level meeting on restarting tourism in Asia and the Pacific

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) held (01-Jul-2020) a meeting with representatives of 29 member states and territories in Asia and the Pacific, to identify ways of restarting tourism across the regions as a growing numbers of countries begin to re-open their borders to tourism. Participants agreed on the need to strengthen international cooperation to respond effectively and then restart the sector that supports millions of livelihoods across the region. In particular, ministers of tourism and heads of delegation from the 29 countries and territories identified priorities for the months ahead, including the need to implement enhanced safety and security protocols in order to restore confidence and get tourism moving again. [more - original PR]