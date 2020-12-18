UNWTO: Global tourism revenues down by USD935bn in first 10 months of 2020

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (17-Dec-2020) international tourism arrivals declined by 900 million travellers over the first ten months of 2020 when compared to 2019, translating into a loss of USD935 billion in export revenues from international tourism. This is more than 10 times the loss in 2009 under the impact of the global economic crisis. Based on current evidence, UNWTO expects international arrivals to decline by 70% to 75% year-on-year for the whole of 2020, with a loss of USD1.1 trillion in international tourism receipts. The drop in tourism due to the pandemic could result in an economic loss of USD2 trillion in world GDP. [more - original PR]