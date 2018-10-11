UNWTO: Global international tourism outlook positive overall, although 'comparatively more moderate'

UNWTO reported (10-Oct-2018) all regional globally enjoyed robust international tourism growth during 1H2018. Growth was "fuelled by strong demand from major source markets and supported by an upswing in the global economy" according to the organisation. UNTWO stated preliminary data on international tourism receipts confirms the positive trend seen in international tourist arrivals, with particularly strong results in Asian and European destinations. On the demand side, France, the UK, Russia, India, South Korea and the US led outbound spending from their respective regions. Against the strong 1H2018 result, growth prospects for the remainder of 2018 "remain positive overall, though comparatively more moderate", according to the latest UNWTO Confidence Index survey. [more - original PR]