28-Aug-2018 10:49 AM
UNWTO: France ranks first in intl tourism arrivals, US ranks first in intl tourism receipts
UNWTO reported (27-Aug-2018) the top 10 countries in international tourism arrivals and international tourism receipts for 2017. Details include:
- Top 10 in international tourism arrivals:
- Top 10 in international tourism receipts:
- US*: USD210.7 billion, +1.9%;
- Spain: USD68.0 billion, +10.1%;
- France: USD60.7 million, +9.0%;
- Thailand: USD67.6 billion, +13.1%;
- UK: USD51.2 billion, +12.1%;
- Italy: USD44.2 billion, +7.7%;
- Australia: USD41.7 billion, +9.3%;
- Germany: USD39.8 billion, +4.2%;
- Macau: 35.6 billion, +17.6%;
- Japan: 34.1 billion, +14.4%. [more - original PR]
* Currency change in percentage is based on local currency difference.