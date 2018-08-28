Become a CAPA Member
28-Aug-2018 10:49 AM

UNWTO: France ranks first in intl tourism arrivals, US ranks first in intl tourism receipts

UNWTO reported (27-Aug-2018) the top 10 countries in international tourism arrivals and international tourism receipts for 2017. Details include:

  • Top 10 in international tourism arrivals:
    • France: 86.9 million, +5.1% year-on-year;
    • Spain: 81.8 million, +8.6%;
    • US: 75.9 million, -3.8%;
    • China: 60.7 million, +2.5%;
    • Italy: 58.3 million. +11.2%;
    • Mexico: 39.3 million, +12.0%;
    • UK: 37.7 million, +5.1%;
    • Turkey: 37.6 million, +24.1%;
    • Germany: 37.5 million, +5.2%;
    • Thailand: 35.4 million, +8.6%;
  • Top 10 in international tourism receipts:
    • US*: USD210.7 billion, +1.9%;
    • Spain: USD68.0 billion, +10.1%;
    • France: USD60.7 million, +9.0%;
    • Thailand: USD67.6 billion, +13.1%;
    • UK: USD51.2 billion, +12.1%;
    • Italy: USD44.2 billion, +7.7%;
    • Australia: USD41.7 billion, +9.3%;
    • Germany: USD39.8 billion, +4.2%;
    • Macau: 35.6 billion, +17.6%;
    • Japan: 34.1 billion, +14.4%. [more - original PR]

* Currency change in percentage is based on local currency difference.

