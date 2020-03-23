UNWTO forms Global Tourism Crisis Committee in response to COVID-19

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) hosted (20-Mar-2020) a high level virtual meeting on 19-Mar-2020, comprised of key UN agencies, the chairs of its executive council and regional commissions and private sector leaders. All participants accepted an invitation from the UNWTO secretary general to become part of a Global Tourism Crisis Committee, formed as UNWTO prepares to launch a global guide for recovery. The UNWTO led committee will hold regular virtual meetings, reflecting the need for coordinated and efficient action by the private and public sectors, governments, international financing institutions and the UN. The meeting further emphasised the call for international cooperation to underscore a united response based on the latest public health recommendations and reflecting the deep economic ripple effect and social cost of the pandemic. [more - original PR]