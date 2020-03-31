UNWTO forecasts international tourism could fall by up to 30%, losing USD450bn in revenue

UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) released (26-Mar-2020) its updated assessment of the likely impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on international tourism, forecasting a decline of 20% to 30% year-on-year in arrivals for 2020 and a fall in international tourism receipts (exports) of between USD300 billion and USD450 billion. Putting this into context, UNWTO notes that in 2009, on the back of the global economic crisis, international tourist arrivals declined by 4%, while the SARS outbreak led to a decline of just 0.4% in 2003. The UNWTO stressed these numbers are based on the latest developments as the global community faces up to an unprecedented social and economic challenge and should be interpreted with caution in view of the extreme uncertain nature of the current crisis. [more - original PR]